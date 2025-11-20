Alex Freeman in, Yunus Musah out? Mauricio Pochettino’s November camp shows nothing is guaranteed: 2026 USMNT World Cup roster projection

If it wasn’t clear before, it certainly was after Mauricio Pochettino’s postgame press conference following the win over Uruguay. There are no regulars, he said - over and over, each time with a bit more fire. No one is guaranteed anything, no player is above or below another, and no one in a U.S. men’s national team shirt should count themselves safely in or out. Pochettino believes in the power of this player pool. In his mind, it’s time the rest of the world caught up.

November, by and large, backed him up. The U.S. were missing names, sure, but they weren’t missing much of anything in terms of performance. They beat Paraguay 2-1, then smashed Uruguay 5-1, showing real strength in depth. Those games proved that this player pool isn't made up of just a certain group that can compete at a high level, it's made up of dozens of players who have earned the right to believe they can go to a World Cup. It's also put those who weren't in camp on high alert. No one is safe, and everyone who puts on the jersey is just as much a USMNT player as the next guy, no more or no less.

Ultimately, Pochettino will have some tough choices when it’s time to make that call. It’s a good problem to have, in truth. Over the past year, he’s elevated this USMNT player pool to an entirely new level, raising both the team’s ceiling and its floor in a massive way. The days of worrying about one or two individual absences feel long gone; now there’s competition everywhere, and no one is being placed above - or protected below - anyone else in that fight for spots.

But, when the big decisions do come next summer, what will they look like? Who could be in the USMNT World Cup squad? GOAL takes a look at where the U.S. stands after the November camp...