Joao Pedro hat-trick spares Chelsea's blushes in 10-goal thriller vs Western Sydney Wanderers as Xabi Alonso makes winning start

Alonso made a winning start to life as Chelsea head coach, but his side were made to work hard in a thrilling 6-4 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers. The lead astonishingly changed hands five times during a frantic encounter at the Accor Stadium.

Despite contending with a heavily worn pitch following a weekend of rugby matches, Chelsea fielded a youthful starting lineup featuring senior figures Tosin Adarabioyo, Liam Delap and Dario Essugo. Debutant Dastan Satpayev gave the Blues an early lead, but the Australian hosts repeatedly capitalised on poor defending to keep the game chaotic.