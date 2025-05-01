Joao Neves salary: How much does Paris Saint-Germain star earn per week and annually in Ligue 1?

Everything you need to know about Joao Neves' salary details playing for PSG

Portuguese sensation Joao Neves has been hailed by many as one of the best upcoming youngsters in world football, with the midfielder regularly showcasing his immense talent at Paris Saint-Germain.

Breaking into the Benfica first team at a young age, Neves further established himself by making it into the Primeira Liga Team of the Year for the 2023-24 season before making his move to PSG.

Neves signed a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 side, keeping him at the Parc des Princes until 2028. While he earns a substantial salary playing for PSG, his numbers appear modest compared to the big names in the PSG dressing room.

But exactly how much does the youngster earn?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross