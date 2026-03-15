Joao Felix steps up without Cristiano Ronaldo! Portuguese star explains how he handled 14-game Al-Nassr goal drought

While fans and media were beginning to focus on his 14-game wait for a goal, Felix insisted he never lost sleep over the statistics. The 26-year-old attributed his calm approach to his experience at the highest level of European football. Speaking after the final whistle, he offered a candid look into his mindset during the difficult period.

“This comes with maturity,” Felix explained to the league's official website. “I'm not new in the game, so I know how I need to deal with those kinds of things. If I'm not scoring, it's OK. It happens. But sometimes I will shoot bad and it goes in, and sometimes I shoot good and it doesn't go in. So I just need to be calm, just to stay relaxed, because the goals will appear when I need.”