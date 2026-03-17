Joan Laporta declares Barcelona doors 'always open' to Lionel Messi after winning presidential election despite Xavi row

In the direct aftermath of his win, Laporta addressed the elephant in the room: the potential return of Messi. "Leo will be linked to Barcelona in whatever way he wants to be," Laporta told TV3 via ESPN.

"He deserves a tribute [match] and also a statue. That would be hugely significant. Only Ladislao Kubala and Johan Cruyff have statues at the stadium. The doors at Barca are always open to him, whenever he wishes, so that he can continue to strengthen and bring greatness to this institution."