Jill Scott exclusive: Being the face of modern women's football, following David Beckham and backing Arsenal to become world champions

Scott - first, foremost and by all accounts - is one of football's nicest people. As GOAL arrived to speak to her at the launch event near London's Tower Bridge on the bank of the River Thames, she was constantly smiling and talking freely to dozens of different people. The women's game could hardly ask for a better representative, both for this tournament and in the wider media, with the ex-midfielder a regular on the award-winning Stick To Football podcast and a previous winner of ITV 1 gameshow I'm A Celebrity.

But Scott doesn't feel any pressure to act in a certain way, instead doing what seems natural to her. "I think..." she momentarily paused when asked if she feels a weight of expectation on her. "You know what? I think when I played football, you're just fully focussed on playing, but I also kind of always wanted to be a good role model."

There were two former players and international superstars from the men's game in particular that Scott looked up to. "Growing up, I had a lot of male role models like David Beckham, Frank Lampard, and I loved how professional they were all the time. So I think now that I've finished playing, if I ever get asked to help the women's game in any way or help anyone in general, I think I am someone who… it's always good to have a career, but if you can help people along the way, then that's the main thing.

"I really enjoy doing stuff like this. My knees couldn't get around a football pitch now, there's been a lot of miles that have gone into them! But this is the next best thing, obviously, helping promote things like this, going to football games.

"I also love speaking to other teams, stuff about your experiences and again, it all goes back to helping. So, no, it never feels like a burden or anything like that. As I say, the women's game did a lot for me so if I can give back in any shape or form, then it's always an honour, really."