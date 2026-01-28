The semi-finals will take place at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium back-to-back on Wednesday evening, with the third-place play-off and final at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Ahead of a huge week of football, tournament ambassador Jill Scott sat down with GOAL to discuss the Women's Champions Cup, who she thinks will win and being recognised as one of the faces of an ever-evolving part of the sport.
Jill Scott exclusive: Being the face of modern women's football, following David Beckham and backing Arsenal to become world champions
- Getty Images Sport
Beckham & Lampard as role models
Scott - first, foremost and by all accounts - is one of football's nicest people. As GOAL arrived to speak to her at the launch event near London's Tower Bridge on the bank of the River Thames, she was constantly smiling and talking freely to dozens of different people. The women's game could hardly ask for a better representative, both for this tournament and in the wider media, with the ex-midfielder a regular on the award-winning Stick To Football podcast and a previous winner of ITV 1 gameshow I'm A Celebrity.
But Scott doesn't feel any pressure to act in a certain way, instead doing what seems natural to her. "I think..." she momentarily paused when asked if she feels a weight of expectation on her. "You know what? I think when I played football, you're just fully focussed on playing, but I also kind of always wanted to be a good role model."
There were two former players and international superstars from the men's game in particular that Scott looked up to. "Growing up, I had a lot of male role models like David Beckham, Frank Lampard, and I loved how professional they were all the time. So I think now that I've finished playing, if I ever get asked to help the women's game in any way or help anyone in general, I think I am someone who… it's always good to have a career, but if you can help people along the way, then that's the main thing.
"I really enjoy doing stuff like this. My knees couldn't get around a football pitch now, there's been a lot of miles that have gone into them! But this is the next best thing, obviously, helping promote things like this, going to football games.
"I also love speaking to other teams, stuff about your experiences and again, it all goes back to helping. So, no, it never feels like a burden or anything like that. As I say, the women's game did a lot for me so if I can give back in any shape or form, then it's always an honour, really."
Growing the women's game
Only Fara Williams (172) can say they have played more for the Lionesses than Scott, who retired having made 161 appearances for her country. Her final appearance came off the bench at the Euro 2022 final, which England won 2-1 against Germany after extra-time to become European champions for the first time.
Scott admitted that she would have loved to have played in a competition like the Women's Champions Cup, and she is thrilled that this new generation of players will get to fight for 'bragging rights' which had to stay as hypotheticals during her own playing days.
"I think it's brilliant. When we look at the men's game, obviously doing the FIFA Club World Cup and how well that was received, I think it's so good that the women are doing this and the fact that everybody's going to see these elite players playing here in London. I've spoken a lot today about how there was always a bit of bragging rights when you were a player, like, how would your team do in the NWSL? And you never really could give them the answer because you never had these opportunities. It's brilliant for the game and it also shows how much FIFA are invested in the women's game. Obviously, there's a lot of prize money as well, which will help the winning team a lot."
- Getty Images Sport
London turns perfect host for inaugural tournament
Scott, along with fellow ambassador Ian Wright and playing representatives from the four competing teams, posed with iconic London black cabs adorned with Women's Champions Cup livery as part of the launch event. In the weeks leading up to the tournament, advertisements for the games could be found throughout the capital city, including on the tube and the famous red buses, making it feel like a real showpiece event.
"Yeah, it really does," Scott concurred. "And I've just been looking at the trophy as well. I wasn't allowed to touch it! It's getting safely guarded, but what a fantastic trophy. I've been asked a lot today, would you have liked to have competed in this when you were playing? And of course you would because you want to be put against the best players and for me, that was always maybe a few Champions League games or a World Cup. But a World Cup is once every four years. The fact that they get to do this in the club teams is just absolutely brilliant.
"When I first saw it advertised, it was the first thing I looked at, where it was. Even though a lot of them were rival fans when I was at Manchester City in terms of Arsenal and Chelsea, the fans are always brilliant. They're at absolutely every single game and they'll travel as well. I think we'll see that with the other teams as well with Corinthians and Gotham. I think you'll see that. The fans will travel as well.
"I'm really looking forward to it. I think it's great that it's in London and hopefully we can get a lot of bums on seats. Still tickets available for Wednesday for the semi-finals and then the final on Sunday. And I would just say if you've got a weekend free and you want to go and see some of the best women's players in the world, then get yourself down to Arsenal Stadium on Sunday."
Who will become world champions?
Scott couldn't leave without being asked who she thinks will end up lifting the first Women's Champions Cup, and she backed the hometown team to take home the gold.
"I think Arsenal, I really do. I've enjoyed watching them lately. I think one thing that stands out for me is the strength and depth in the squad. And I think the fact that it's in London as well will really help if they can make a final. Obviously they've got their familiarity of playing in that stadium. I think it's such a good opportunity for them, but I would, if I was a betting person, which I'm not, I would say Arsenal."
Don’t miss your chance to watch the first-ever FIFA Women’s Champions Cup in London, book your tickets at FIFA.com/tickets