Jessica Naz suffers heartbreaking ACL injury as Lionesses & Tottenham star ruled out for remainder of 2025-26 season
A heartbreaking repeat of 2019 ordeal
Tottenham announced on Tuesday that Naz will undergo surgery, ending what had been a standout campaign. Her absence adds to a growing list of ACL casualties across the Women’s Super League, sparking fresh concerns over player welfare in the women’s game. Naz’s injury follows the sidelining of England team-mate Michelle Agyemang, Liverpool pair Marie Hobinger and Sophie Roman Haug, Aston Villa’s Jill Baijings, Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger and Spurs midfielder Maite Oroz, all of whom suffered ACL tears in October. Arsenal teenager Katie Reid then sustained the same injury in November.
For Naz, the news is especially cruel. Five years ago, she tore the ACL in her left knee during a pre-season camp in Spain, an injury that kept her out for around 18 months. Her return from that long rehabilitation was widely celebrated, and she has since become one of Tottenham’s most influential players. She has featured in all 10 of Spurs’ WSL matches this season, helping them to a strong fifth-place position just two points behind Chelsea in second.
Tottenham's statement on Naz
Tottenham have said in an official statement: "We can confirm that Jessica Naz has suffered an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury in her right knee. The England international forward sustained the injury during the second half of Sunday’s Barclays Women’s Super League match against Aston Villa at Brisbane Road, and will undergo surgery. Jess will then commence her rehabilitation process with our medical staff. Everyone at the Club gives Jess their full love and support on her recovery journey."
WSL grapples with unprecedented spike in ACL injuries
While ACL injuries have plagued the women’s game for years, the frequency this season has alarmed medical experts. Urgent studies are being undertaken, including FIFA-funded research into whether hormonal cycles, training load, pitch type and fixture congestion are contributing factors.
Naz’s absence a huge blow as Spurs prepare for crucial fixtures
Tottenham must now navigate the winter period without one of their most dynamic attackers. They face Manchester United in the WSL this weekend in a match that could shape the race for European qualification. The two sides will meet again shortly after in the League Cup quarter-finals before the season pauses for the winter break. Naz, who made her debut for the Lionesses in July 2024 and has since amassed six international caps, will play no part in any of those fixtures, and her road to recovery is expected to stretch well into next year. For a player who has already endured one long rehabilitation, the prospect of another gruelling recovery period is a harsh twist in a season that had promised so much.
