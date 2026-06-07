'Canadians love a winner' - Are Jesse Marsch’s Canada ready for World Cup after tune ups against Uzbekistan, Ireland?

MONTRÉAL – In front of a boisterous red-out crowd at Stade Saputo, Canada walked around the pitch saluting supporters, who serenaded them with chants of "olé, olé, olé" as the country's co-hosting World Cup journey moved another step closer.

The result was not quite what they had imagined. A 1-1 draw with a younger Ireland side was hardly the perfect send-off, but the positivity around Jesse Marsch's team was still obvious. Even the Irish fans, many of whom live in Canada, joined in with chants of "Let's go Canada" as the players made their way around the stadium.

The pre-World Cup window is over now. For the northernmost co-hosts, it brought a 2-0 win over Uzbekistan in a torrential downpour in Edmonton, followed by Monday's draw in Montreal. Next comes the real thing: a June 12 World Cup opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium, before further Group B contests against Qatar and Switzerland at BC Place in Vancouver.

Yet, for all the optimism surrounding this team, Canada may now be facing one of its most significant setbacks at the worst possible time. TSN reported that Moïse Bombito is set to be replaced on the World Cup roster after Canada determined that the center back's surgically repaired leg is not healthy enough for him to compete, with the decision reportedly made to prioritize his long-term health.

If confirmed, it is a major blow. Bombito has become one of Canada's most important defenders under Marsch, offering the recovery speed, front-foot aggression and athletic range that are essential to how this team wants to play. His absence would leave Canada thinner, less explosive and far more vulnerable at center back just days before the biggest tournament in program history.

"I don't think we're overly anxious or excited about the World Cup... we want to give our country something to be really proud of," Marsch said in his parting words after facing Ireland."

This team is full of incredible men with incredible stories, incredible talent, and impeccable character. I know Canadians love a winner, and also they love good people, and I think we can show that we can be both."

Here, GOAL breaks down the biggest storylines facing Canada from the two pre-tournament friendlies and the issues they must resolve to find success at the World Cup on home soil.