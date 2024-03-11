Jesse Lingard FC Seoul 2024Getty
Harry Sherlock

Jesse Lingard is a sensation in South Korea! Fans queue for FOUR HOURS to buy his shirt after seeing tickets for ex-Man Utd star’s debut sell out in two minutes and thirty seconds

K-League 1

Jesse Lingard has become a sensation in South Korea at FC Seoul, with fans queuing for four hours to buy the ex-Manchester United star’s No.10 shirt.

  • Spent several months as a free agent
  • Embracing a fresh start in Asia
  • Captured imagination of new fan base

