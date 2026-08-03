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'It's a great move for him!' - Jermaine Jenas urges £60m Newcastle star Lewis Hall to join Manchester United
United pursue Newcastle full-back
Man Utd have identified Newcastle left-back Hall as a primary transfer target to provide fierce competition for Shaw. The 21-year-old is reportedly keen on moving to Old Trafford after growing frustrated at St James' Park following his omission from England's 2026 World Cup squad. Although reluctant to lose their prized asset, the Newcastle hierarchy are willing to entertain opening offers around £60m following the player's desire to depart.
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Jenas supports Old Trafford switch
Former Newcastle midfielder Jenas believes a move to the Red Devils would represent a major step forward in Hall's career.
Speaking to 10bet, Jenas offered his assessment: "I think it's a great move for him, I really do. He's had a fantastic couple of years at Newcastle. I think he was obviously a huge Newcastle United fan after going there from Chelsea and so on, but he's one of those players that people looked at and said he should probably be at the World Cup.
"Like I said, he's had a good, solid year; his development year-in, year-out seems to be getting better and better.
"For a club like Manchester United to come in for him is a huge step in the right direction - not only for United, because he's just consistent week-in, week-out, but it's also a big loss for Newcastle, I'm not going to lie. For him and his personal career, it's a great move."
Newcastle face summer of turmoil
This transfer speculation comes amid significant upheaval for Newcastle following the departure of manager Eddie Howe and Sandro Tonali’s move to Tottenham. Hall initially joined Newcastle on loan from Chelsea in August 2023 before completing a permanent £28m deal the following summer, establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most consistent left-backs. His uncertain future coincides with Newcastle’s search for stability, as Al-Ahli head coach Matthias Jaissle emerges as a leading candidate to succeed Howe.
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Liverpool opener test looms ahead
Newcastle will kick off their Premier League campaign with a tough test hosting Liverpool on August 23. The Magpies' hierarchy must swiftly conclude the appointment of a new manager and resolve Hall's transfer situation before the summer window closes.
For United, signing a new full-back remains a vital priority to manage the workload of injury-prone Shaw and prepare for Champions League football this season.
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