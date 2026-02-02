Jeremy Jacquet: Why Liverpool have agreed to pay up to £60m for Rennes' 20-year-old centre-back who plays exactly like a World Cup winner

This might not ease Liverpool fans who are used to their defenders finishing first rather than 17th, but Jacquet's style is remarkably similar to that of Tottenham captain Cristian Romero. Listen, he won the World Cup as a key starter, so maybe this isn't all bad, eh?
Both Jacquet and Romero are uncompromisingly aggressive, for better or worse. There's no taming them if you want them to put in their best performances, and you may have to die by them in order to live by them. But when their style works, it's glorious to watch, beauty and beast in one.
Though Romero has regressed from a defensive perspective at Spurs this season, he remains crucial to the way they construct attacks. He is more than self-assured in his ability to pick a pass between the lines and backs himself to win the ball much higher than the rest of his defensive line, which Jacquet can relate to and Liverpool will be hoping can translate.
But Romero remains a Tottenham player, rather than having secured a mega-money move away, because he hasn't been able to kick his bad habits. The needless fouling, the over-excited lunges, the reckless end of the ruthless spectrum. Jacquet is still only 20 and his peak years are way ahead of him, so he has plenty of time to iron out those creases in his own game.