'Opportunity for synergies' - How Liverpool would benefit from Amazon owner Jeff Bezos & his net worth of £192 billion forming part of investment consortium at Anfield

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire views the proposed sale as a shrewd business move for FSG that safeguards the club's long-term financial stability.

Highlighting the valuation, controlling structure, and strategic impact, Maguire told the Daily Mail: "As far as the potential Liverpool investment is concerned, it looks like it's going to be up to 30 per cent or £1.3bn. That values the club at just over £4bn, which is broadly in line with expectations.

"From FSG's point of view, it's a super smart piece of business. Yes, they have sold part of the club before but this will ensure they still own a controlling stake of around 60 per cent.

"So in terms of the long-term strategy of the club and the individual transfer windows and recruitment issues, it is still FSG's decisions that are being made. If they are selling 30 per cent, that money goes to FSG not Liverpool, so there is no physical impact upon the club's coffers."