Javier Mascherano 'proud' of Lionel Messi & Co despite PSG 'bloodbath' as Inter Miami boss claims MLS side 'accomplished goals' at Club World Cup

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano hailed his team's performance in their Club World Cup round of 16 clash against Paris Saint-Germain but labelled the first half as a 'bloodbath' as the MLS side went down 4-0 against the European champions. Joao Neves led the way with a brace and Achraf Hakimi was also on target, while Tomas Aviles scored an own goal as Inter Miami were decimated before the interval.

PSG beat Inter Miami 4-0

