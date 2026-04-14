Javier Mascherano steps down as Inter Miami head coach less than six months after winning MLS Cup

Mascherano outlined his decision in a lengthy statement:

"I want to let everyone know that, for personal reasons, I have decided to end my tenure as head coach of Inter Miami CF. First and foremost, I would like to thank the Club for the trust they placed in me, every employee who is part of the organization for the collective effort, but especially the players, who made it possible for us to experience unforgettable moments. I also want to thank the fans and La Familia, because none of this would have been possible without them. I will always carry with me the memory of our first star, and wherever I am, I will continue to wish the Club all the best moving forward. I have no doubt that the Club will continue to achieve success in the future. Sending you all a big hug, and thank you for everything."

Owner Jorge Mas also weighed in.

"Javier will forever be part of this Club’s history and will always hold a special place in the Inter Miami CF family. Not only for being a key part of unforgettable achievements, such as winning the MLS Cup and the team’s historic performance at the Club World Cup, but also for the example he set through his dedication and daily work leading the team. We respect his decision and are deeply grateful for everything he contributed, wishing him nothing but the very best in his professional and personal future."