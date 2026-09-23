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Javier Aguirre returns to La Liga! Veteran manager takes charge of his seventh different Spanish club as he agrees Valencia deal
Veteran manager arrives at Mestalla
Valencia have reached an agreement with Aguirre as the new head coach of the first team. The appointment marks a swift return to club football for the man affectionately known as "El Vasco," who has built a reputation as one of the most reliable figures in Spanish football history. The club confirmed the terms of the deal in an official statement, noting that the Mexican coach joins until the end of the current season and the Club will have an option to extend his contract for one additional season. He will be tasked with steadying a ship that has been rocked by poor early-season form and significant changes in the boardroom.
The 67-year-old takes over a side currently sitting in next-to-last place in La Liga on four points from seven matches. This predicament led to the departure of former boss Carlos Corberan, who was relieved of his duties on September 14 after a disastrous opening month.
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Establishing a new record in Spanish football
Throughout an extensive career in the dugout, the new Valencia head coach has managed La Liga clubs such as CA Osasuna, Atletico Madrid, Real Zaragoza, Espanyol, Leganes and Mallorca, as well as having international experiences with clubs and national teams in Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Mexico.
His resume is highlighted by several high-profile achievements during his previous stints in Spain. Among his main achievements in Spain is qualifying for the UEFA Champions League with Osasuna. Beyond the Spanish borders, he has enjoyed success in various continents, proving his versatility across different footballing cultures. In his native Mexico, he won the Liga title with Pachuca (1999) and the CONCACAF Champions League with CF Monterrey (2021).
Navigating a period of institutional change
The appointment comes at a time of significant transition for Los Che, following the departure of the previous coaching staff and changes within the executive leadership. The club is currently looking to rebuild its footballing identity under new sporting director Braulio Vazquez, who was presented earlier this week. Aguirre is viewed as the ideal candidate to lead this transition on the pitch, given his track record of steering clubs through difficult periods and his deep familiarity with the intricacies of Spanish football. The task ahead is steep, but the Mexican's enthusiasm for the project was reportedly a deciding factor in the rapid conclusion of contract negotiations. Aguirre will be presented to the media as the new head coach next Monday, September 28, in the press room at Mestalla.
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Balancing long-term vision with instant results
The deal structure provides both security and flexibility for the club. By securing his services until the end of the current campaign with an optional extension, the board has ensured they have a proven leader for the immediate survival battle while leaving the door open for a longer-term partnership. Aguirre inherited a side that has managed only four points from their first seven outings, and this puts immense pressure on the new manager to deliver results instantly, starting with his first training sessions scheduled to take place before his official media unveiling.
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