Jashari: "When Ibrahimovic called me, my voice was shaking. How could I possibly say no to Milan?"

The negotiations to bring Ardon Jashari to Milan were a lengthy process and dominated much of the Rossoneri’s summer. The Swiss midfielder joined from Brugge for a total fee of €37 million (€34 million plus €3 million in bonuses) and a contract running until 30 June 2030.

Speaking to Il Foglio, the 2000-born player recounted the days of the negotiations, including calls received from Milan’s sporting director Igli Tare and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, as well as his relationship with manager Massimiliano Allegri.