Could Jamie Vardy rejoin Leicester after back-to-back relegations? Ex-Foxes striker discusses stunning transfer & what has gone wrong in ‘upsetting’ fall from grace

Could legendary striker Jamie Vardy - who bid farewell last summer with 200 goals to his name through 500 appearances - return to familiar surroundings at the age 39 after one season at Cremonese in Italy and prove to be a saviour of sorts?

When that question was put to Dickov, the former Foxes frontman - who still holds the club close to his heart - told GOAL when speaking exclusively in association with MrQ: “They do need something, whether it's Jamie or not.

“I'm gutted for everybody involved with the club. There's a lot of good people working behind the scenes, and the fans especially, to see the King Power the other night with the amount of empty seats, it was quite upsetting for me actually.

“I had two fantastic spells there. In the first spell, the club went into administration after just being relegated. The one thing that got the club through was the support of the fans. We'd just moved into the Walker’s Stadium at the time, they were selling out. There was a siege mentality about the place that really drove us on as players.

“Second time round, they were in League One and they were still nearly selling out the stadium. There was a real connection between what was going on on the pitch and off the pitch in the stands with the fans. That connection seems to have gone, which is really sad.”