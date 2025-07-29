James Trafford vs Ederson: Who should be Man City's No.1 goalkeeper?

Having secured a return to his boyhood club, the new arrival from Burnley hasn't come to the Etihad to sit on the bench

Cole Palmer knew. Two years before he glared at Donald Trump during Chelsea's Club World Cup trophy lift, the forward went viral for another reaction towards the end of a major final. That was in the last minute of the Under-21 European Championship clash between England and Spain, when Palmer was on the substitutes bench alongside Emile Smith-Rowe while watching James Trafford face down Abel Ruiz from the penalty spot.

Palmer's deflected free-kick had put England on the verge of victory, but a VAR-awarded spot-kick was awarded deep in stoppage time, offering Spain the perfect chance to level and force extra-time. But Palmer, who had grown up with Trafford in Manchester City's academy, had a feeling.

"Bet you he saves this. Watch. My guy man," he said. And once Trafford turned away Ruiz's penalty and then kept out Aimar Oroz's rebounded effort with his feet, Smith-Rowe went straight up to Palmer and reminded him: "Cole! You said". Palmer responded: "Do you know how good this guy is? Do you know how good he is?"

At the time, however, City did not know how good Trafford was, as they had just sanctioned his transfer to Burnley. Or, more accurately, they did not yet believe he was the finished article. But they must have had a similar inkling to Palmer, as they placed a clause in his Clarets contract that allowed them to match any future offers for the youngster.

Newcastle's recent bid for Trafford forced City into a decision on whether to match that offer, and they decided to go for it, bringing the goalkeeper back to the club that he left in 2023 without making his first-team debut. Now comes the next big decision for Pep Guardiola: whether to start the season with Trafford or stick with Ederson for the 2025-26 campaign.