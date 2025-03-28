'A grave injustice!' - James Rodriguez rails against Club Leon's expulsion from Club World Cup as ex-Real Madrid star claims FIFA have 'stained football' by removing them from competition
James Rodriguez says it is a "grave injustice" that FIFA have decided to exclude his Club Leon side from the 2025 Club World Cup.
- Club Leon expelled from Club World Cup
- FIFA said team had failed to meet their criteria
- Rodriguez rails against "grave injustice"