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Mark Doyle

James Rodriguez never lived up to his 2014 hype - but World Cup icon can still lead from the front for dark horses Colombia

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James Rodriguez says that every time he sets foot on a football field, he plays for "those that love beautiful football" - and they were utterly enamoured with him during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. The Colombian No.10 blessed with boyband good looks and a lovely left foot didn't just claim the Golden Boot - he also won hearts all across the globe with his sensational displays.

Of the six goals he scored in Brazil, James says his third was his favourite, with the attacking midfielder sitting down Maya Yoshida with the most delightful of feints before dinking the ball over Eiji Kawashima to put the seal on a 4-1 group-stage win over Japan.

However, it was his stunning strike against Uruguay in Colombia's very next game that changed James' life.

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    'Sign of exceptional quality'

    In the 28th minute of an all-South American last-16 showdown at the Maracana, James scored a goal worth of such a setting by controlling the ball on his chest just outside the Uruguayan penalty area before unleashing a left-footed volley that almost broke the bar on its way into the back of the net.

    It nearly broke the internet too. Even Lebron James was blown away by the brilliance of James, who also scored Colombia's second goal in their 2-0 win in Rio.

    "Man, watching this Colombian game," the NBA superstar wrote on Twitter, "I think I have my fav player of the World Cup!"

    Even then-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who was far more familiar with the Porto player's potential, was "absolutely amazed by the quality of James' performances" in Brazil.

    "For me, it was the intelligence of his passing, the suppleness of him and the fluency of his game," the Frenchman told beIN Sport. "It also was the speed of his decision-making. The penetrative passes he made were just absolutely fantastic.

    "You just wanted to see him have the ball and when you want somebody to have the ball, it is always a sign of exceptional quality. And he definitely has that."

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    'Why can't he become the greatest?'

    Florentino Perez was just as smitten with James, and just three weeks after the attacking midfielder's World Cup campaign ended in tears after a 2-1 quarter-final loss to host nation Brazil, the then 23-year-old was wearing the broadest of smiles as he realised his "dream" by signing for Real Madrid.

    James was the new darling of world football and superstar status beckoned at the Bernabeu.

    "He's one of the best players in the world," James' childhood idol Carlos Valderrama enthused, "Why can't he become the greatest?"

    There was certainly nothing stopping him, at least in terms of talent. James was the perfect No.10; he had it all: outstanding technique, excellent vision and an explosive shot. Perhaps even more importantly, he was intelligent.

    "What is most surprising about James," Colombia boss Jose Pekerman explained in 2014, "is that in spite of his young age, he does not have any problem doing things that most football players take many years to understand."

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    'The boy isn't focused'

    What James maybe didn't understand, though, was what was required to enjoy a long and successful career at the very highest level, resulting in him eventually falling out of favour at not only Madrid, but also Bayern Munich.

    "The boy isn't focused," former Colombia national team doctor Hector Fabio Cruz told Futbolred in 2019. "Instead of working for the new season, he went to fix his eyebrows and his hair while he should have been working.

    "Big teams like Madrid expect players who will be well-prepared, but this boy's attitude isn't right. A player who spends months away from the pitch and goes from club to club. But if he prepared properly, he wouldn't suffer any of this.

    "Cristiano Ronaldo took a week of vacation [after the 2018 World Cup]. He went on a yacht with his family to Greece and then the following week, he had 15 people preparing him for the season. He's the most professional guy I know. James, though, left the same World Cup injured, hired a private plane, went to the beach and relaxed. That can't be.

    "I already predicted that things would go wrong for him because he doesn't work."

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    Ancelotti favourite

    Former Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti never had any issue with James. As far as the Italian was concerned, what the Colombian lacked in industry, he made up for in innovation - which is why he tried to bring him wherever he went.

    "When I signed him for Everton, everyone was worried about his physical state and to see how he'd cope with the intensity of the Premier League," Ancelotti told France Football in 2020. "During the first four games, do you know how many times he sprinted? Seven! He’s got more assists and goals than sprints! So, what are we talking about here? What do we expect a player to do on the pitch?

    "When I was at Milan, we brought in Ronaldo. On his arrival, he weighed 100kg. Before the first game, I told him: 'You know I can't play you. You need to lose weight.' He replied, 'What do you want me to do on the pitch? Score or run? If it's to run, put me on the bench, if it's to score, play me!'

    "I played him. He didn’t run, but he scored two goals. For James, it's the same thing."

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    Fully committed

    James has admitted himself that Ancelotti's incessant support meant the world to him, because he only felt capable at playing at the peak of his powers when he knew he had the full confidence of his coach. Unfortunately, not every manager felt that the pros outweighed the cons when it came to James, who has played for seven clubs in the past five years alone.

    He was even unemployed as recently as January, and yet there was never any doubt over his inclusion in Colombia's squad for the 2026 World Cup.

    Why? Because when it comes to his country, there's never been any doubt over his commitment to the cause.

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    King James

    For James, captaining Colombia is the ultimate honour and, even at 34, he's actually got a shot at adding to his World Cup legacy.

    Another Golden Boot may be beyond him but, as James showed by being named Player of the Tournament at the 2024 Copa America, his vision is still 20-20, and he's surrounded by a number of more-than-willing runners, chief among them, Bayern Munich's brilliant winger Luis Diaz.

    The latter is obviously Colombia's best player these days - and by some distance - but even in Diaz's eyes, he's merely a potential heir to King James' throne. According to the former Liverpool man, James remains "the idol of idols" in Colombia because of his exploits in Brazil more than a decade ago.

    Who knows, then, what James might achieve at his third and final World Cup? He's clearly going to have the full support of colleagues, coach and country. And, of course, those that love beautiful football.

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