Ritabrata Banerjee

'She's actually really funny!' - Jaedyn Shaw explains why Emma Hayes has already earned the 'love' of entire USWNT squad

USAEmma HayesJaedyn Shaw

San Diego Wave forward Jaedyn Shaw has explained why Emma Hayes has already earned the love of the entire USWNT squad.

  • Shaw hailed new manager Hayes
  • USWNT preparing for the Paris Olympics
  • Won two friendly matches against South Korea last month
