Jadon Sancho’s spectacular return to BVB has a prominent supporter

There has been talk for days of the attacking player returning once again. According to information from *Bild*, BVB – led by president Hans-Joachim Watzke – are interested, but only under certain conditions. For instance, despite the move being on a free transfer, they do not wish to pay a signing-on fee and intend to offer the player a salary of no more than five million euros plus bonuses.

Sancho moved from Manchester City’s youth team to Dortmund in 2017 and established himself as a regular from 2018 onwards. In 2021, he joined Manchester United for a transfer fee of 85 million euros, but never really settled there. In the winter of 2024, he returned to BVB on a six-month loan. Man United then loaned him out to Chelsea FC for a year. In the final year of his contract, he was loaned out again, this time to Aston Villa. For the fourth-placed side in the Premier League, he has managed just one goal and three assists in 31 appearances.