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Jadon Sancho labelled 'the most disappointing signing in Man Utd history' as Louis Saha accuses £73m winger of wasting his potential
Sancho's miserable United record
Expectations were high when United signed Sancho from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million in 2021. The England international had established himself as one of Europe’s most productive attacking players in Germany, but he has struggled to reproduce that level in the Premier League. Sancho managed just 12 goals in 83 appearances for United and endured a difficult spell at the club that included a public dispute with former manager Erik ten Hag and a series of temporary exits - first a return to Dortmund before further loans to Chelsea and Aston Villa.
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Saha reflects on Sancho’s untapped potential
Speaking to BetVictor, Saha criticised the winger’s underwhelming impact after arriving with such strong credentials from the Bundesliga. The former United striker also admitted that he still finds it difficult to explain why the move failed to work out for either the player or the club.
"I think Jadon Sancho is the most disappointing signing in Manchester United history," Saha explained. "That’s because of the level he had shown at Borussia Dortmund before joining, he showed so much promise because he is an enormous talent. It felt like a mystery. I’m not sure what happened but he didn’t get anywhere near his best and I think he needs a fresh start like Marcus Rashford."
Sancho among United’s costly recruitment mistakes
Sancho’s struggles have come during a period in which United have spent heavily in an attempt to return to the top of English football. However, Saha claims that Sancho is completely wasting his talent.
He added: "I was really privileged to be a football player and I was injured a lot and I wish I could have played the amount of games that Sancho has played at his age and with his talent. I would have really loved him to thrive at Old Trafford because he can do everything. He can do amazing things and so it’s a pity to see all those games wasted."
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What comes next for Sancho?
The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Villa, where he has also failed to impress, scoring just one goal in 36 appearances across all competitions. With his contract at United set to expire this summer, the Red Devils are expected to part ways with Sancho as a free agent. With Villa still in contention for a Champions League spot next season and looking to reach the Europa League final, Sancho will be hoping to get some playing time in the remaining games of the season to attract interest from interested clubs in the transfer market.