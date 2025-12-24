Jadon Sancho drops cryptic Instagram message as Man Utd flop fails to reignite career on loan at Aston Villa

Sancho struggled to transfer his impressive Bundesliga performances to the Premier League following his big-money move to United four-and-a-half years ago. The England international briefly returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan in 2024 having been excluded from the United squad by then-boss Erik ten Hag.

Dortmund had looked into re-signing Sancho but were unable to agree a fee with the Premier League side for the 25-year-old. Instead, Sancho joined Chelsea on a season-long loan and while the Blues had an obligation to make the switch permanent for £25m, the west London outfit opted against exercising their option to sign the forward, paying a £5m penalty in the process.

The English wideman, who is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the season, joined Villa on loan over the summer as he sought to reignite his stuttering career, but has struggled for game time at Villa Park this season under head coach Unai Emery. Indeed, Sancho is yet to start a league match for the Villans, with all seven outings coming from the bench, though he has featured prominently in the Europa League, starting four of Villa's six European games so far.