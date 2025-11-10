Getty Images Sport
Jadon Sancho back to Borussia Dortmund? Bundesliga side 'constantly monitoring' ex-Man Utd winger ahead of January transfer window
Ever since his fallout at Manchester United, where he clashed with former coach Erik ten Hag and was subsequently loaned to Chelsea last season, Sancho's form has recovered to the level he enjoyed before his move to Old Trafford in 2021. According to a report in Sport Bild, United are not interested in keeping Sancho after the ongoing season. The winger's contract expires next year, and the Old Trafford-based side won't hesitate if an offer or two arrives in January, months before Sancho eventually leaves the club for free.
No room for Sancho at United amid Villa struggles
Last season, Sancho spent the entirety at Chelsea, winning the Conference League under head coach Enzo Maresca. But his 15 goal contributions in 42 games across all competitions did not excite United supremo Ruben Amorim and he was allowed to leave in the summer. This season, he has yet to fire at Villa, and the Villans are also disappointed with his output. Dortmund are currently monitoring his situation and analysing how this could be a sensible transfer from their perspective.
Sancho still a fan favourite at Dortmund
Sancho stunned during his first spell at Borussia Dortmund, earning a reputation as one of Europe's most promising players before United snapped him up. He failed to get up and running under Ten Hag, though, and was loaned to Dortmund in January 2024. He went on to play 21 times and recorded three goals and assists, taking his entire tally for the club to 53 goals in 158 matches.
Having failed to make an impact so far at Villa, he is aware that this will be his last opportunity to revive his drowning career and is reportedly ready to take a pay cut in order to seal another transfer. Sporting director Sebastian Kehl and CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke remain admirers of the 25-year-old, but the main problem lies in his integration into the squad. The last time Sancho appeared in the Black and Yellow, Edin Terzic was the head coach. Now, under Niko Kovac, it is not yet known how Sancho will be deployed since the 54-year-old Berlin-born mentor is not a fan of classic wingers. Moreover, the club are yet to figure out Sancho's physical condition.
When will Sancho play again?
Sancho has just four appearances in the Premier League, all from the bench. But Unai Emery has entrusted him with marauding the flanks in the Europa League, where he has started in two games. Placed sixth in the Premier League table, Villa's next assignment would be an away game at Elland Road against Leeds on November 23. It is yet to be decided if Sancho plays a part in that fixture, as on three occasions, he wasn't called up for action in the English top flight. Either way, he might find a place in the starting starting XI four days later, when the Villans host Swiss club Young Boys at Villa Park. Successive fixtures after the international break might also help the English winger gain more playing time, though that would depend on the impression he creates with the limited minutes he achieves in the upcoming fixtures. In order to secure a move to Dortmund, he would need to prove his value to Kovac and his men by performing at his best for Villa in the next couple of months.
