Jack Grealish to train alone at Man City as £100m star looks for move away to end Etihad Stadium nightmare J. Grealish Manchester City Premier League

Jack Grealish has returned to Manchester City for solo training sessions while he waits for a summer exit, six weeks after being told he could leave the club. The Citizens' £100 million signing has attracted domestic and overseas interest, but a move is yet to materialise – leaving the England international in limbo as he looks to revive his stalled career.