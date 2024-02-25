Jack Butland Manchester United 2022-23Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

'It's certainly closer!' - Jack Butland hoping for England recall amid goalkeeper injury crisis as Euro 2024 looms

Jack ButlandEnglandEuropean ChampionshipGareth Southgate

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Jack Butland is eyeing a return to the England national team ahead of Euro 2024.

  • Butland eyeing England return ahead of the Euros
  • Last played for England in 2018
  • Kept 22 clean sheets for Rangers this season

