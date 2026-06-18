Ivory Coast star denied Canada entry ahead of Germany showdown following arrest over spot-fixing allegations

The FIF stressed that Wahi remains part of the national team setup and is expected to stay with the squad programme while awaiting further developments. In an official statement, the FIF said: "The Ivorian Football Federation has taken note of the various articles and information published on this Wednesday, June 17, 2026, concerning the Ivorian international Elye Wahi.

"To date, the FIF has not been officially notified of any judicial or administrative proceedings involving him. In this particularly delicate period, the FIF extends all its support to the player and reaffirms its confidence in him. Elye Wahi remains an important element of the Ivory Coast national team.

"The FIF also informs that the player will not be able to join the delegation's trip to Canada. Indeed, the necessary administrative authorisations for his entry into Canadian territory could not be obtained at this stage. Elye Wahi will therefore remain in the United States pending the team's return."