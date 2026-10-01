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Ivan Toney denies nightclub assault as England striker appears in court and elects jury trial
Assault charges denied at Westminster Magistrates Court
Toney appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning to formally respond to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The 30-year-old striker, who currently plays in the Saudi Pro League, stood in the dock to confirm his personal details before entering a plea of not guilty. The legal proceedings follow a Metropolitan Police investigation into an incident that allegedly occurred in central London during the winter of 2025.
According to ESPN, the prosecution, led by Tom Heslop, provided a brief outline of the allegations during the 10-minute hearing. It is alleged that Toney was involved in a confrontation with a man named Saber Da Silva at 100 Wardour Street, a venue in Soho, on December 6 last year. Heslop told the court that the two individuals 'squared up to each other,' and it is further alleged that Toney 'lunged forward and headbutted the complainant, followed by a few punches.'
- AFP
Toney elects for trial by jury at Crown Court
While District Judge Briony Clarke indicated that the case was suitable to be handled within the magistrates' court system, the England international chose a different legal path. Toney elected for a Crown Court trial, which means the facts of the case will eventually be heard in front of a judge and a jury. Following this decision, the former Brentford talisman was granted unconditional bail by the court until his next scheduled appearance later this month.
The striker arrived at the court building shortly after 9:30 am, accompanied by three members of his entourage and dressed in a black top over a shirt and tie.
Spokesperson confirms shock at criminal charges
In the wake of the court appearance, a spokesperson for the forward released a statement addressing the ongoing criminal case. The statement read: 'Ivan acknowledges the charge and although he is naturally shocked, he looks forward to being given the opportunity to clear his name in court.' This public stance reaffirms the player's commitment to fighting the allegations as the case moves toward the higher court system for a full evidentiary hearing.
The next stage of the legal process will take place at Southwark Crown Court, with a hearing currently set for October 29. Toney will remain free to continue his professional duties in the interim, as no restrictive bail conditions were imposed during the initial hearing.
- Getty Images Sport
International status and career background
Toney has been a regular fixture in the England setup in recent years and was a member of the Three Lions squad for the 2026 World Cup, scoring once in 10 international appearances, though he missed out on the latest squad for the first four Nations League fixtures. His journey to the top began at Northampton, followed by spells with Newcastle and Peterborough, before earning his high-profile move to Brentford in 2020.
During a highly productive four-year stint with Brentford, Toney netted 72 goals and established himself as one of the most clinical finishers in the Premier League, before making a high-profile move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli in 2024.
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