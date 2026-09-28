Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
FBL-EUR-NATIONS-TUR-ITAAFP
Khaled Mahmoud

Italy player ratings vs Turkiye: Francesco Esposito shines as clinical Azzurri dominate in Bursa

Italy
Turkiye
Turkiye vs Italy
UEFA Nations League A

Italy reignited their Nations League campaign with a ruthless 4-1 victory over Turkiye, powered by a blistering first-half performance. Francesco Esposito and Michael Kayode were the protagonists in a tactical masterclass that left the hosts chasing shadows.

Italy delivered a comprehensive tactical dismantling of Turkiye in Bursa, securing a 4-1 victory that re-establishes their credentials in UEFA Nations League A. The Azzurri were devastatingly efficient in the opening period, effectively ending the contest as a spectacle within the first half-hour. A ninth-minute strike from Alessandro Bastoni set the tone, before Davide Frattesi and Michael Kayode capitalised on defensive lapses to establish a 3-0 lead by the interval.

Although Turkiye threatened a resurgence when Baris Yilmaz scored shortly after the restart, Italy remained composed under pressure. Francesco Esposito restored the three-goal cushion in the 50th minute, capping off a performance defined by high-intensity pressing and verticality. With 20 interceptions and eight shots on target, Roberto Mancini’s side demonstrated a level of territorial control and defensive discipline that the hosts simply could not match over the 90 minutes.

  • FBL-EUR-NATIONS-TUR-ITAAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7/10

    The captain was largely a spectator for much of the first half but remained alert when called upon. While he could do little about Yilmaz's powerful finish in the 47th minute, he commanded his box well, recording two saves and ensuring the defence remained organised during Turkiye's brief spells of second-half pressure.

    Alessandro Bastoni - 8/10

    Bastoni displayed his elite ball-playing abilities, frequently stepping into midfield to break the lines. He opened the scoring in the 9th minute with a well-timed effort and was aerially dominant throughout. His positioning was vital in Italy recording 15 clearances to repel the hosts' direct attacks.

    Michael Kayode - 9/10

    A dynamic performance from the full-back, who was influential at both ends of the pitch. Kayode provided the assist for Frattesi's goal in the 22nd minute before turning goalscorer himself just five minutes later. His energy on the flank was relentless, contributing significantly to Italy's transitional play.

    Giorgio Scalvini - 7/10

    The young centre-back complemented Bastoni perfectly, providing a solid physical presence. He was particularly effective in the interception phase, helping Italy win back possession 20 times. Aside from a momentary lapse in communication for the Turkiye goal, he was flawless in his distribution.

    Matteo Ruggeri - 7/10

    Ruggeri provided essential width on the left, balance the aggressive positioning of Kayode on the opposite side. He focused on his defensive duties, nullifying the threat of Arda Guler for long periods and ensuring Italy maintained a compact shape when out of possession.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-EUR-NATIONS-TUR-ITAAFP

    Midfield

    Sandro Tonali - 8/10

    Tonali was the heartbeat of the Italian midfield, dictating the tempo with precision. He registered a vital assist for Esposito's 50th-minute goal and was instrumental in the engine room. His industry was reflected in his defensive work, constantly harrying the Turkish playmakers.

    Davide Frattesi - 8/10

    Continuing his habit of finding the net from midfield, Frattesi scored Italy's second in the 22nd minute with a clinical finish. His late runs into the box caused constant headaches for the Turkish backline until his substitution in the 82nd minute.

    Nicolo Fagioli - 7/10

    Fagioli acted as the glue in the middle of the park, keeping the ball moving with short, sharp exchanges. While less spectacular than his midfield counterparts, his tactical discipline allowed Tonali and Frattesi more freedom to roam forward. He was replaced by Romano in the 76th minute.

  • FBL-EUR-NATIONS-TUR-ITAAFP

    Attack

    Francesco Esposito - 9/10

    The standout performer in the final third. Esposito provided the assist for Kayode's goal in the 27th minute and added his own name to the scoresheet in the 50th minute to kill off any Turkish hopes of a comeback. His movement off the ball was a masterclass in exploiting space.

    Giacomo Raspadori - 6/10

    Raspadori struggled to exert the same level of influence as his attacking partners. He functioned well as a link player but failed to test the goalkeeper significantly before being replaced by Cambiaghi at half-time as Mancini sought a different tactical profile.

    Sebastiano Esposito - 7/10

    Occupying the Turkish defenders with his physicality and intelligent hold-up play, he created the necessary gravity to open lanes for the late-running midfielders. He worked tirelessly for 63 minutes before being withdrawn for Doumbia.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • FBL-EUR-NATIONS-TUR-ITAAFP

    Substitutes & Manager

    Nicolo Cambiaghi - 6/10

    Came on at half-time for Raspadori. He provided fresh legs and energy on the wing, stretching the Turkish defence during the transitional phases of the second half.

    Idrissa Doumbia - 6/10

    Introduced in the 63rd minute to provide extra steel in the midfield. He helped Italy regain control of the central zones after Turkiye's goal had briefly shifted the momentum.

    Antonio Romano - 6/10

    Replaced Fagioli for the final 14 minutes. He kept things simple and helped see out the result with professional ball retention.

    Gianluca Scamacca - 6/10

    A late introduction for Francesco Esposito. He used his frame to win several aerial duels and acted as a focal point during the closing stages.

    Giovanni Di Lorenzo - N/A

    A late tactical substitution for Frattesi in the 82nd minute to solidify the right flank.

    Roberto Mancini - 9/10

    A tactical triumph for the manager. His decision to deploy a high-pressing system caught Turkiye off guard, and the balance of his midfield trio was the foundation of the victory. The timing of his substitutions ensured Italy never lost their structural integrity despite the hostile atmosphere.

UEFA Nations League A
France crest
France
FRA
Italy crest
Italy
ITA
UEFA Nations League A
Belgium crest
Belgium
BEL
Turkiye crest
Turkiye
TUR