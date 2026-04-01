"Italy in hell!" The next World Cup disaster amounts to a "national disgrace"

Gazzetta dello Sport: "The nightmare continues: Italy is experiencing its third apocalypse, one that is even worse than the previous two. Italy has lost its sense of shock, of catastrophe. Missing out on the World Cup is becoming the norm. We won’t be able to talk about a World Cup again until around 2030, 16 years after our last World Cup appearance. A whole generation is growing up without ever having seen Italy at a World Cup."

Corriere dello Sport: "Missing out on the World Cup is not just a flop, but the collapse of an entire system, a structural crisis. This embarrassment shows that the foundations of the whole project are failing. The whole mechanism no longer works. This defeat lays bare the organisational and social problems of Italian football".

Corriere della Sera: “Italy has failed to qualify for the World Cup, and this time there isn’t even the anger and astonishment that prevailed eight and four years ago. Now there is only resignation and sadness, only Gattuso’s tears. Meanwhile, our teenagers will be the first generation of Italians to grow up without the memory of the Azzurri at a World Cup. We console ourselves with Sinner and Antonelli, but it’s not the same.”