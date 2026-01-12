‘It was wrong of me’ – Diego Simeone apologises to Vinicius Junior and Florentino Perez over Spanish Super Cup incident

Simeone has formally apologised to both Vinicius and Perez after cameras caught the Atletico Madrid boss engaging in a bitter war of words with the Brazilian star during last week’s Super Cup semi-final in Saudi Arabia. The Argentine coach, known for his combustible touchline demeanour, was filmed making a series of provocations towards the 25-year-old winger, reportedly taunting him with claims that the Real Madrid president was planning to offload him in the summer.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday ahead of Atletico’s Copa del Rey fixture against Deportivo La Coruna, Simeone sought to draw a line under the ugly scenes that marred the derby in Jeddah. The 54-year-old acknowledged that he had overstepped the mark of professional conduct expected of a manager.

"I would like to apologise to Mr Florentino and Mr Vinicius for the incident they witnessed," Simeone told reporters. "It was wrong of me to put myself in that position, and I accept that it was wrong. The team that wins deserves to go through; they deserved to go through."

However, in typical Simeone fashion, the apology came with a caveat. When pressed on whether he regretted his actions to the point of seeking absolution from the player, he remained defiant. "I apologise, but I do not ask for forgiveness. I have nothing more to add," he stated.