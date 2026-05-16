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Official: Robert Lewandowski to leave Barcelona
An emotional goodbye to the Blaugrana
The 37-year-old forward has already informed his teammates and the coaching staff of his decision, delivering a moving speech during a training session earlier this week, according to The Athletic. In a message that resonated throughout the club, he described his four seasons in the famous jersey as the "most incredible chapter" of his illustrious professional career.
Confirming the news via social media on Saturday, Lewandowski expressed his gratitude for his time at the club, where he has remained a cornerstone of the attack under various managers.
He wrote: "After four years full of challenges and hard work, it's time to move on. I leave with the feeling that the mission is complete. Four seasons, three championships. I will never forget the love I received from the fans from my very first days. Catalonia is my place on earth. Thank you to everyone I met along the way during these beautiful four years. A special thank you to President Laporta for giving me the chance to live the most incredible chapter of my career. Barca is back where it belongs. Visca el Barca. Visca Catalunya."
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Legacy of a world-class marksman
The Polish veteran leaves Barcelona having secured a permanent place in the club's history books. Paying tribute to his immense contribution, the Catalan giants released a formal statement, noting: “Robert Lewandowski will bring his time as an FC Barcelona player to an end at the close of the season. The Polish striker is departing after four seasons in the blaugrana jersey, having made his mark with goals, leadership and an exemplary competitive mentality.”
Since arriving for a fee of €50 million in 2022, he has racked up 119 goals in 191 appearances, placing him 14th on the list of the club's all-time leading goalscorers. His debut season was particularly impactful, as he claimed the Pichichi Trophy to lead Barca to the domestic title. His impact was not limited to his first year, however. He played a pivotal role in the club's 2024-25 domestic treble, finding the net 42 times in a single campaign. Over his four years in Spain, he has collected seven trophies, including three La Liga titles and three Spanish Super Cups, proving that his winning mentality remains as sharp as ever.
Staggering offers and Saudi interest
As the striker prepares to enter the free agent market, speculation regarding his next destination is reaching fever pitch. While Juventus and several MLS outfits have been linked with his services, the most concrete interest appears to be coming from the Middle East. Reports suggest that Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal have submitted a formal contract offer to the veteran. The financial terms on the table are said to be unprecedented, with the Riyadh-based club willing to offer a salary in the region of €90 million per season.
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Considering a move to a 'lower league'
Despite the lure of a massive payday in Saudi Arabia, Lewandowski has also hinted at the possibility of moving to what he deemed a "lower league". He has been frequently linked with MLS side Chicago Fire and admitted that he is carefully weighing up his options as he approaches his 38th birthday. He noted that he still has 51 days remaining on his current deal before making a final call.
“There could be an option in a lower league. I'm almost 38, but I feel good physically, so I'm considering it,” he said recently. For now, the focus remains on his final bow at Camp Nou, where he will look to sign off with one last goal-scoring masterclass against Real Betis.