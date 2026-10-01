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Ireland encounter with Austria paused by fan protests and pitch invaders over Israel fixtures
- AFP
Aviva Stadium protest halts play
Thursday's encounter at the Aviva Stadium was paused at the 20-minute mark when fans threw tennis balls onto the pitch.
Several balls featured stickers displaying the Palestinian flag alongside the #StopTheGame hashtag. Following a pitch invasion by a supporter carrying a Palestinian flag, security intervened, and the match eventually resumed. Despite the significant disruptions, the game concluded in a 2-2 draw after Troy Parrott's first-half brace, which included a penalty, was cancelled out by goals from Alexander Prass and a 77th-minute Michael Gregoritsch equaliser.
- AFP
Tensions high after Israel victory
The protests follow a highly charged first encounter in Hungary on Sunday, where Ireland secured a 3-0 victory over Israel. The build-up to that match was dominated by goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu choosing to withdraw from the squad on ethical grounds. Tensions remained evident on the pitch, as captain Dara O'Shea refused to shake hands with Manor Solomon during the pre-match coin toss.
Furthermore, the Ireland starting lineup visibly snubbed the Israeli national anthem by looking down at the ground while it was played inside the stadium.
Solomon hits out at Ireland
West Ham winger Solomon heavily criticised the Ireland players following the weekend fixture. He said: "They said nonsense during the game, I don't want to talk about them. If I say what I think about them, I'll probably be banned for a few games so I don't want to say. Of course they hate us and we don't like them. I'm already looking forward to the next game against them, it's going to be completely different. What they did with the anthem? I'm not interested in them, we have a country that is 10 times better than theirs, stronger, an amazing country with amazing people. [They] can play all their tricks. We are Israelis and love the country. And that will always be the case."
- AFP
What next for Ireland and Israel?
Following the 2-2 draw, Ireland sit second in their Nations League group on four points, trailing leaders Austria who have seven. They must now quickly shift their focus back to their controversial double-header as they prepare to face bottom-placed Israel, who currently have just one point. The second fixture will take place on Sunday, though it has been moved to Serbia and will be played entirely behind closed doors, with Josh Keeley replacing Bazunu.
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