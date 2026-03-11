Iran 'can't participate' in World Cup due conflict with USA & Israel, says sports minister

This current conflict erupted on February 28, through a series of intense airstrikes by Israel and the U.S. targeting military and nuclear sites across Iran. The conflict has created a geopolitical crisis that has now bled directly into the sporting world. With the flagship FIFA tournament just three months away, the prospect of one of Asia’s most prominent footballing nations withdrawing has sent shockwaves through the global game and left organisers facing a race against time.

The minister was firm, stating: "Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader [Ayatollah Khamenei], under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup. Our children are not safe, and, fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist. Given the malicious actions they have carried out against Iran, they have forced two wars on us over eight or nine months and have killed and martyred thousands of our people. Therefore, we certainly cannot have such a presence."