Getty Images Sport
Iran player Mohammad Mohebi explains alleged 'gun' celebration after scoring goal in World Cup opener vs New Zealand
Mohebi celebration comes under scrutiny
Mohebi became the centre of attention after scoring Iran's 64th-minute equaliser in their opening World Cup group-stage match against New Zealand. Although the goal ensured Team Melli secured a 2-2 draw, the midfielder's celebration quickly overshadowed events on the pitch. After scoring, the 27-year-old was seen pointing two fingers towards his arm before extending two fingers on his right hand and moving them through the air. The sequence was widely interpreted by observers as a "gun" gesture.
Mohebi explains the celebration
The celebration triggered significant reaction online, with some supporters and commentators calling on FIFA to review the incident during a tournament already marked by political tensions involving Iran. However, Mohebi emphasized that it was just a celebration.
He said: "I wanted to say thank you to all Iranians who live in Los Angeles, they make a great atmosphere. The celebration came to mind, and I do this [gestures] for all of the fans, just a celebration, you know."
Rezaeian addresses political undertones
Attention on the celebrations increased after teammate Rezaeian spoke to reporters following the match. Rezaeian had also drawn attention after scoring and then covering his face with his shirt while running towards supporters. When asked about his own celebration, Rezaeian acknowledged a political element but declined to elaborate.
"It's something political (his goal celebration), I don't want to talk about that," he said. The defender also attempted to shift the focus back to football, adding: "We are here to answer football questions. If there is a problem between us (the Iranian people), it is between us."
- Getty Images Sport
FIFA faces a decision
FIFA has been approaching for comment regarding Mohebi's gesture, and attention will now turn to whether the governing body decides to investigate the celebrations further. Meanwhile, Iran will prepare to face Belgium on the second matchday of Group G in Los Angeles on June 21.