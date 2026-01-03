Better than the Invincibles! Arsenal post eye-catching stat after beating Bournemouth to extend lead at top of Premier League table

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Rice said: "Off the back of Aston Villa, the key thing today was to build on that and go and win. The win against Aston Villa would've meant nothing if we didn't come here today and didn't pick up anything. It's so important this time of year, the schedule's crazy, the games come thick and fast and if you can win your games in and around Christmas, on top of what we've done already, it's going to put you in a really good position. We've got to keep building on that, keep the mentality right, keep pushing, but we're in a really good spot at the minute. Long may it continue.

"It felt like they were swarmed all over us in the first half but we're a team, at the second half when we get in there at half-time and the manager speaks and we speak between each other, we knew we had the quality and we knew the space was there to go on and win the game and we've done that a lot this season, so credit to everyone to go out there and perform in the second half because that wasn't easy out there today."

