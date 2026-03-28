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Gabriele Stragapede

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Inter, Zanetti: "We want the Scudetto and to keep Chivu with us for a long time." He then refuses to commit on Stankovic

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Javier Zanetti praises the excellent work done by his manager at Inter.

Javier Zanetti, Inter’s vice-president, spoke about a range of topics – from current affairs to the future and the transfer market – during an interview with Sportitalia on the sidelines of the ‘Operazione Nostalgia’ event currently taking place in Rome, the Italian capital.

The Viale della Liberazione club official had this to say in the following statements: “There is a battle with other teams who, like us, want to win the league, but we believe in ourselves. We have done a great job with Cristian Chivu this season; now there are eight finals left and we hope to go all the way in the best possible way.”

  • CHIVU

    Zanetti went on to confirm his full confidence in manager Chivu: "Is the plan to stick with Chivu for the long term? Yes. It’s his first season, we’re still in contention on two fronts and have every confidence in the lads’ work."

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  • STANKOVIC

    Finally, there is also a comment on Aleksandar Stankovic’s season at Bruges: “Stankovic is doing well, but it’s too early to talk about the transfer market. We’re focused on Serie A and the Coppa Italia; we’ll think about the rest later.”

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