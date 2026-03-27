Inter pull off a surprise move to sign Manu Koné: two names on offer to Roma to get the deal off the ground

One idea that could come back into favour is to put forward a player swap that Roma would welcome, thereby reducing the cash outlay that President Marotta and sporting director Ausilio would need to offer to secure the services of the talented midfielder, born in 2001, whom Chivu has identified as the player needed to bring greater structure and physical strength to the midfield. Davide Frattesi and Carlos Augusto are the two names the Giallorossi might consider should they be open to discussing technical exchanges in the Manu Koné deal. The former has been on his way out of Inter for a couple of transfer windows now and has seen his playing time steadily decrease (this season he has made 29 appearances, mostly as a substitute), as well as being a favourite of the Roma management, who would welcome him back with open arms after his time in the youth setup.





INTER, THE STRATEGY FOR THE POST-BASTONI ERA