Inter on Andrey Santos: talks with his agent are underway, and Chelsea have already turned down a €50 million offer

Inter are looking to the future with a clear vision, including when it comes to the transfer market. The summer overhaul is set to take place and, barring any surprises, will also lead to a small but significant change to the tactical system that has defined the last seven years: the 3-5-2. The Nerazzurri club’s plan is to alter the tactical setup by introducing a more physical midfield and adding quality and unpredictability to the attacking midfield.





It is also, and above all, in this context, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, that the ongoing interest in and appreciation for Andrey Santos, the Chelsea midfielder, should be noted.



