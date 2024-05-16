Inter Miami boss Tata Martino delivers statement on potential Keylor Navas summer transfer

Getty ImagesJacob SchneiderInter Miami boss Tata Martino delivers statement on potential Keylor Navas summer transferInter Miami CFMajor League SoccerTransfersKeylor NavasInter Miami boss Tata Martino says the Herons will be linked with "several players" amid Keylor Navas transfer rumors.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMiami linked with new goalkeeperDrake Callender been inconsistentKeylor Navas subject of rumorsGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games nowArticle continues below