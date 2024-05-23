How to replace Lionel Messi: Inter Miami's relative unknowns who must step up once Argentine superstar heads into Copa America

The Argentine's absence is always felt, but it'll be the key storyline to watch this summer for the Herons

If Lionel Messi has taught us one thing during his reign atop the world's game, it's this: bet on him to succeed. When he's on the field, there's little you can do to prevent him from molding the game to his will. The tiny Argentine is an unstoppable force, and there are few who have ever created as much magic on the pitch.

But what happens when that force, that magic, is removed? The answer is generally the same no matter where Messi has been: not well. It's something his current club, Inter Miami, has struggled with, and it's easy to see why.

Despite missing multiple matches already this season, Messi leads MLS in assists. He's also third in the league in goals, just behind teammate Luis Suarez. That duo combined has scored 25 of Miami's 36 goals this season. It's an obscene number.

When Messi is gone, Miami clearly aren't the same team. They struggle to find the moments of danger that the Argentinian star creates. And, as the summer heats up, Miami are preparing for his inevitable absence as Messi heads to the Copa America.

A recent win over Orlando City gave Miami boss Tata Martino hope. Miami won't be at their best without Messi, but Martino believes they can stay afloat if other stars step up.

"If these players find themselves in form, with confidence, secure, and understand the challenges of the five games after [Messi's final match against] St. Louis, it's clear that we'll be able to survive Copa America." But who are the players that will be key to Miami's summer without Messi?