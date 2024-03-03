The two legendary attackers made a massive statement in what will be remembered as a legendary win over their arch-rivals.

It was the moment we've all been waiting for. From the minute that Luis Suarez arrived to play alongside Lionel Messi again, you were just waiting for them to inevitably turn back the clocks. They connected so many times during their years at Barcelona; how long would it take for them to put in a signature performance in Inter Miami pink?

The answer, as it turned out, was three MLS matches. The two were held largely quiet all preseason and had shown flashes in their first two games of this season, but, Saturday was a lot more of a flash; it was an explosion.

Suarez scored two and assisted two more in Inter Miami's 5-0 win over Orlando City, while Messi joined him on the scoresheet with a brace of his own. It was a dominant day for the ex-Barcelona duo, who sent a big message to the rest of MLS; they've arrived.

They weren't the only standouts, even if they were the two main ones. Jordi Alba set up a goal, too. Robert Taylor was back on the scoresheet, showing some of that late-2023 form.

New signing Nicolas Freire looked plenty comfortable in defense in his first Inter Miami start.

This one was all about Messi and Suarez, though. In this kind of form, they may just be unstoppable. The rest of MLS has just been reminded of that fact as Inter Miami looks like a team that is finally ready to play.

GOAL rates Inter Miami's players from Chase Stadium...