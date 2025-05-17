'It was always a battle' - Inter Miami's Lionel Messi reflects on iconic rivalry with Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo
The Argentine and the Portuguese won a combined 13 Ballon d’Or titles, defining an era in world football.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- The 2024 edition marked the first time since 2003 that neither of them featured among the nominees
- Both legends are now aiming to play in their sixth World Cup in 2026
-
Inter Miami will host Orlando City this Sunday at Chase Stadium