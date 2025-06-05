This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Siddhant Lazar

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi named MLS Player of the Month for May 2025

Major League SoccerInter Miami CFL. Messi

The Argentine superstar has been voted the MLS Player of the Month for May 2025, capturing the prestigious honor after a dominant stretch

  • Argentine superstar recorded seven goals and four assists during May
  • Back-to-back Player of the Matchday honors highlighted month-end surge
  • Third Player of the Month award ties Messi for sixth-most in league history
