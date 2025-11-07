Getty Images Sport
‘Request was denied’ - Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano confirms MLS rejected Luis Suárez appeal for decisive Game 3 against Nashville
- Getty Images Sport
'We were told the club couldn’t do it'
The suspension MLS handed to Luis Suárez, a one-match ban, followed after he kicked Honduran player Andy Najar. Mascherano revealed the league was quick in denying the striker's appeal.
“The player appealed the sanction because in this case, we were told the club couldn’t do it," Mascherano said. "He appealed using the club’s resources, but within a few hours, the request was denied.”
- Getty Images Sport
'There will be a war'
Inter Miami will now aim to advance without their leading striker, and defender Maximiliano Falcón stated that tomorrow’s match will be more than just a game for the rest of the team.
“We know it’s going to be a heated game, where there will be a war," he said. "We’ll try to implement our style, but also fight and win every duel because games are also decided there.”
- Getty Images Sport
Training updates
In Friday’s session - the team’s last before facing Nashville SC - Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul trained alongside their teammates, so their availability for tomorrow is not in doubt. Suárez also trained with the group, despite being unavailable to play. David Ruiz continued working separately and is unlikely to feature tomorrow. Allen Obando is available and could be an option off the bench.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
The winner between Inter Miami and Nashville will face the victor of Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Advertisement