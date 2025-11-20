Getty Images
Inter challenge Man Utd to Karim Adeyemi signing with Borussia Dortmund forward ready to leave Bundesliga side
Adeyemi’s future drifts away from Dortmund
Speculation around Adeyemi’s next step has intensified after fresh reports indicated the Dortmund forward is “far from” considering a contract extension. The 23-year-old’s deal runs until 2027, but figures close to the player suggest he is leaning strongly toward a move in the summer, even if BVB have not yet been formally informed of his intentions. United have already held early contact with Adeyemi’s representatives, with super-agent Jorge Mendes, who recently orchestrated moves for Leny Yoro and Manuel Ugarte to Old Trafford, now central to discussions. According to Bild, Inter have also entered the scene, with initial communication taking place as the Serie A giants monitor his situation and map out potential scenarios for 2026.
The growing interest comes at a time when the forward has faced both on-field struggles and off-field complications, creating a sense of uncertainty around his long-term prospects at BVB. This rising tension naturally widens the lens on what his next career chapter might look like.
Adeyemi in a slump amid off-field troubles
Adeyemi has neither scored nor assisted since late September, a stark contrast to the bright early-season form that once re-established him as a key figure under Niko Kovac. In recent weeks, tensions have bubbled over publicly. During BVB’s 1-0 win against Koln, he threw a water bottle toward the bench after being substituted, leading Kovac to respond sharply: “I think that's unnecessary. It's okay that he can be angry sometimes, but that's unnecessary, he's an adult.”
The strained dynamic flared up again during the 1-1 draw with Hamburg, where the pair argued after Kovac substituted him in the 66th minute. These moments paint a picture of a player battling for composure as form dips and pressure grows. Off the pitch, the €450,000 fine for illegal possession of weapons added an unexpected layer to his year. Adeyemi addressed the incident publicly, calling it: “A huge mistake… one that I deeply regret, that cost me a lot, and that I remorse deeply.”
BVB and the German Football Association (DFB) imposed additional community service, with sporting director Lars Ricken stressing the club’s stance: “We took the matter very seriously. However, it should also be taken into account that he had to pay an expensive fine, no one was harmed and the player is still not considered to have a criminal record."
This combination of sporting frustration and personal turbulence has made Adeyemi’s situation one of the more complex transfer stories heading into the summer window.
Mendes working on Adeyemi's future
Behind the scenes, Mendes is believed to be shaping the German international's next move, leveraging his strong network in England and Italy. United’s long-term need for wide players and Inter’s evolving transfer vision for 2026 both position Adeyemi as a strategic target rather than just an opportunistic one. The legal issue, stemming from what Adeyemi described as ordering an online “mystery box” that unexpectedly contained restricted items initially raised questions about club interest. Yet early indications suggest that neither United nor Inter view it as a deal-breaker, especially given the player's transparency and the swift completion of sanctions.
His community service commitment and willingness to publicly explain the situation have helped stabilise his image in the eyes of potential suitors. This rehabilitated narrative now plays into a broader storyline: a talented winger whose Dortmund chapter appears to be winding down as new doors open.
Summer window battle looms
All signs point toward a decisive summer for Adeyemi. Inter and United are expected to intensify discussions once the season ends, while Die Borussen wait for formal communication before planning their next steps. With no extension in sight, BVB may be forced into a strategic sale rather than risk a depreciating asset over the next two years.
Adeyemi’s immediate goal will be to break his scoring drought and repair ties with Kovac as Dortmund push through the second half of the season. But with rising transfer noise, increasingly public tension, and strong interest from two European giants, the stage is already set for a major battle for his signature. His next defining chapter appears to be approaching and Europe’s biggest clubs will be watching closely.
