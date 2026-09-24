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Moataz Elgammal

Injury nightmare for Kai Havertz and Brian Brobbey during Nations League clash between Germany and Netherlands

K. Havertz
B. Brobbey
Germany
Netherlands vs Germany
Netherlands
UEFA Nations League A

Today's heavyweight UEFA Nations League clash between the Netherlands and Germany descended into an injury nightmare. Premier League stars Kai Havertz and Brian Brobbey both suffered serious first-half muscle issues, while Jamal Musiala was injured during the warm-up. Despite the chaotic scenes and controversial build-up, Germany secured a 1-0 lead heading into the break.

  • Debut matches for Klopp and Xavi hit by injuries

    The Nations League Group 2 fixture in League A was highly anticipated, marking Jurgen Klopp's first match in charge of Germany and Xavi Hernandez's debut as the Netherlands manager.

    However, their eagerly awaited tactical battle was immediately disrupted by fitness blows. According to Sky Sport Germany, Jamal Musiala felt a thigh issue during the warm-up, prompting a late change as Nadiem Amiri stepped in. The situation worsened when Arsenal forward Kai Havertz, who has scored two goals in five Premier League appearances this season, sustained a muscular problem. Reports detailed: "It's OVER for Kai Havertz! He is getting bandage and he is going OFF!" He was replaced by Younes Ebnoutalib, making his senior debut.


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  • Netherlands v Germany - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A2 MD1Getty Images Sport

    Brobbey adds to first-half casualties

    The Netherlands also suffered a devastating setback today when Sunderland striker Brian Brobbey went down clutching his hamstring. Sunderland have relied heavily on the forward, who has registered three goals in the Premier League for them, but his evening ended prematurely. The sight of Brobbey needing immediate medical attention will be a massive concern for Xavi and the Dutch technical staff, adding to a surprisingly bruising first half.

  • Nmecha strikes amid Dutch anger

    Amid the chaos of Brobbey needing treatment on the pitch, Germany opted to play on and immediately capitalised to open the scoring in the 32nd minute. Joshua Kimmich delivered a diagonal pass to the right flank, allowing Treu to send a low cross into the penalty area. Karim Adeyemi missed the initial chance at the near post, but Lukas Nmecha arrived perfectly to punch in the opener, ensuring Germany took a 1-0 lead into half-time. The controversial decision to continue playing left Virgil van Dijk absolutely indignant, sparking minor scuffles between the players before the match restarted.

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  • Netherlands v Germany - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A2 MD1Getty Images Sport

    What next for the injured stars?

    Medical staff from Arsenal and Sunderland will anxiously await the final fitness assessments of Havertz and Brobbey in the coming days. Meanwhile, Klopp and Xavi must reorganise their depleted squads to maintain their tactical plans in the second half. The Netherlands will desperately push for an equaliser to avoid a disappointing opening defeat for their new manager today.

UEFA Nations League A
Serbia crest
Serbia
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Netherlands crest
Netherlands
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UEFA Nations League A
Germany crest
Germany
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Greece crest
Greece
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