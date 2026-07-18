'Shutting him down completely is impossible' - Andres Iniesta warns Spain about Lionel Messi threat ahead of World Cup final against Argentina

In addition to warning about the dangerous threat posed by Messi, Iniesta also sought to dispel the typical fear that surrounds a game of this magnitude by sharing his recipe for a winning mentality.

The legendary former midfielder urged the players to cast aside any pre-match tension and instil supreme optimism within the La Roja squad. Regarding the mental approach needed to banish that fear, Iniesta stressed: "No, no, never fear. You must never play with fear.

"I think it’s down to the confidence the players give you, and their momentum throughout the World Cup has been on an upward trajectory. They head into the final with all the confidence in the world.

"Everyone knows exactly what they need to do. No matter who plays, everyone knows their role, and they exude supreme confidence. It doesn't matter who is on the pitch or what position they play, they give you the feeling that everything is under control."

When presented with a hypothetical scenario where Spain only manage a narrow victory, he countered: "It’s not even a dilemma, because my answer is that I don’t care who scores it. The important thing, just like back then, is that we walk away as champions. Who scores is secondary, as long as it’s the goal that wins it."