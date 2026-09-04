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India's only European-based star! Slovan Ljubljana keeper Som Kumar earns dream call-up to face Brazil & Uruguay
Goalkeeper earns historic opportunity
ND Slovan goalkeeper Kumar has officially earned his maiden call-up to India's senior national squad ahead of a prestigious series of international friendlies. The young shot-stopper, who plies his trade in the Slovenian second tier, is scheduled to fly to Bangalore on September 14 to join the initial training camp. His inclusion represents a major milestone, with Kumar standing out as the solitary overseas-based player selected outside the Indian domestic system.
- AFP
Slovenian club expresses pride
ND Slovan reacted enthusiastically to the news, releasing an official statement to celebrate the goalkeeper's achievement: "Som's call-up is a great recognition for him and a special source of pride for ND Slovan. Our player will be part of the senior national team during an international cycle in which India will also face two giants of world football, Brazil and Uruguay. Congratulations, Som! We are proud of you and wish you great success in the national team shirt!"
European pathway bears fruit
Kumar's footballing journey in Europe has been building since 2020 through development spells in the youth academies of Bravo, Krka, and Olimpija Ljubljana. The commanding goalkeeper later signed senior terms with Radomlje before going on to make 17 competitive appearances for Slovan. His breakthrough onto the senior international stage underlines the value of his European pathway and offers a massive boost to the broader Indian football community.
- AFP
Testing global fixtures loom
India kick off their international series by hosting Panama in Bengaluru on September 26. The Blue Tigers then face a blockbuster clash against world heavyweights Brazil in Kolkata on October 3, before taking on Uruguay at the same venue three days later. Going toe-to-toe with such formidable South American attacks offers Kumar the ultimate stage to prove his credentials between the posts.
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